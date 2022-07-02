Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: July 1 – 3

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:
Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Qualifying Round 1a Results
Qualifying Round 1b Results
Qualifying Round 2 Results
Firestone Fast 6 Results
Starting Lineup
Warmup Results
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings
Weekly Television Schedule
