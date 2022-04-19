Race Weekend Central

Talladega Superspeedway: April 22 – 24

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

A pack of NASCAR race cars running the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, April 2021. Photo: NKP)
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

2021 Xfinity Talladega Pack Racing - Brandon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet, Noah Gragson, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, and Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Credit: NKP)
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List
Practice Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings

Weekly Television Schedule

