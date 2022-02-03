Christian Eckes Returning Full Time for ThorSport

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

After running a part-time schedule with ThorSport Racing in 2021, Christian Eckes will move to full time for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in 2022, ThorSport announced Feb. 3.

Eckes will pilot the No. 98, which he drove in 10 races in 2021, splitting the ride with Grant Enfinger.

He scored one win, two fives and five top 10s last year.

AHI Facility Services will sponsor the effort.

“I am extremely excited to be back with ThorSport Racing and ready to kick the year off at Daytona with AHI Facility Services on the No. 98 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro,” Eckes said in a team release. “This is an amazing opportunity and I’m more than ready to show that I belong.”

Eckes is the third driver to be announced for 2022 for ThorSport, following returning drivers Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton.

Share this article