JJ Yeley Entering Daytona 500 for MBM

MBM Motorsports will field a second car in the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series, MBM announced Feb. 3.

JJ Yeley will attempt to qualify into the field in the No. 55.

HEX.com and AXA Holdings will sponsor the effort.

Yeley joins Timmy Hill, who will attempt to qualify the No. 66.

Yeley last attempted to run the Daytona 500 in 2020, when he failed to qualify the No. 54 for Rick Ware Racing. His last Daytona 500 start came in 2015 for BK Racing.

In 2021, he started eight Cup races, including one for MBM, with a best finish of 25th at Martinsville Speedway.

