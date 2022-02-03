Kaz Grala Adds Truck Schedule With Young’s

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Kaz Grala will run in all three NASCAR national series in 2022, as he announced a schedule with Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series Feb. 3.

Grala will drive the No. 02 in 11 races, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He competed for the team in three races in 2021, scoring a runner-up finish at Circuit of the Americas alongside an eighth at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Grala previously announced a part-time Xfinity Series run with Alpha Prime Racing, and he’ll also attempt the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series for The Money Team Racing.

Jesse Little will drive the No. 02 in its other races this season, with his first start at Daytona International Speedway.

