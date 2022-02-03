Kaz Grala Adds Truck Schedule With Young’s

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Kaz Grala will run in all three NASCAR national series in 2022, as he announced a schedule with Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series Feb. 3.
Grala will drive the No. 02 in 11 races, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
He competed for the team in three races in 2021, scoring a runner-up finish at Circuit of the Americas alongside an eighth at the Daytona International Speedway road course.
Grala previously announced a part-time Xfinity Series run with Alpha Prime Racing, and he’ll also attempt the Daytona 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series for The Money Team Racing.
Jesse Little will drive the No. 02 in its other races this season, with his first start at Daytona International Speedway.
Hi Kevin,
I wasn’t sure how to reach you but I see you are the
Managing Editor of http://www.frontstretch.com. Are any of your
NASCAR writers going to attend the Auto Club
Speedway event in Fontana, CA?If so I may
have a fun proposition for them. I’m looking for
someone in the media who is NASCAR
knowledgeable.
You don’t know me as I work in INDYCAR and
know Chris DeHarde.
Feel free to email me at
rpmtours@juno.com or call
me at 310 547 3721. My
name is Mary Mendez.