Matt Jaskol Running Full Truck Schedule for Glory 2 God, Johnny Sauter Joins Team

Matt Jaskol will run the full NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season for Glory 2 God Racing in 2022, G2G announced Feb. 3.

The Tim Viens-owned team, which had already announced its entry into the series in 2022, will field two full-time trucks, with Jaskol in the No. 46.

“I can’t fully express how grateful I am to have this opportunity with G2G Racing and have the continued support from AutoParts4less.com & LiftsKits4Less.com,” Jaskol said in a team release. “All I’ve wanted is a chance to work with a team for a full season and it looks like I’m finally going to get to do just that.”

The full-time No. 47 will feature a rotation of drivers, led by Johnny Sauter for 13 races, beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Team owner Viens and Roger Reuse will run the rest of the schedule, five races each.

Jaskol debuted in NASCAR in 2021, running six NASCAR Xfinity Series races for MBM Motorsports with a best finish of 19th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Sauter ran the full Truck schedule for ThorSport Racing, with five top fives and eight top 10s.

