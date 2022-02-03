MoneyLion Moves to 23XI for Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch Sponsorship

After previously sponsoring Team Penske, MoneyLion has moved its sponsorship to 23XI for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, 23XI announced Feb. 3.

“As we continue to move into our second year, we’re excited to add innovative partners like MoneyLion to the 23XI Racing family,” 23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta said in a team release. “In MoneyLion we find a company that shares similar goals, like building a winning team unlike any other in our respective industries and making a difference for those around us. We look forward to a partnership that is as successful on the track as it is off the track.”

Though the full slate of sponsorship for 2022 was not announced, MoneyLion will first back Kurt Busch‘s No. 45 at Phoenix Raceway, following on Bubba Wallace‘s No. 23 at Darlington Raceway.

The company will be an associate sponsor for the organization as well.

Wallace is entering his second season with 23XI, scoring one win, three top fives and three top 10s in 2021.

Busch joins 23XI from Chip Ganassi Racing, where he won one race and earned six top fives and 14 top 10s last year.

