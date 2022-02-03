Ron Vandermeir Jr. Running Part-Time ARCA Slate

After debuting in the ARCA Menards Series last year, Ron Vandermeir Jr. will compete part time in 2022, he tells Frontstretch.

Vandermeir will drive his self-owned Vanco Racing No. 66 in eight confirmed races.

“With getting our feet wet in the series last year, we’re looking to put some good runs together and have some solid finishes,” Vandermeir tells Frontstretch. “I learned a lot behind the wheel, and we’ve met a very good group of guys to help us succeed even more this season. Still, a lot to learn for sure, but definitely excited for our season to start come May!”

Vandermeir debuted last year at Elko Speedway and then competed at the Milwaukee Mile and Kansas Speedway. He earned his career-best finish of 11th in the Elko race.

Mac Rak Inc., Finish Line Flooring Inc. and R1 Graphix & Design will sponsor Vandermeir’s No. 66. His father Ron Vandermeir Sr. and Jeff McClure will share crew chief duties.

Vandermeir Jr. currently has three ARCA cars: a short track car with a chassis from the 2017 ARCA championship-winning team Ken Schrader Racing, an intermediate car with a chassis from Chad Bryant Racing and a dirt car with a Team Penske chassis.

Vandermeir will begin his ARCA slate at Kansas Speedway on May 14. He’ll compete at both Kansas races and short tracks. Vandermeir also told Frontstretch he could possibly compete at the two dirt track races, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, though that decision is not yet final.

Vandermeir’s schedule for this year:

Kansas Speedway – May 14

Iowa Speedway – June 11

Berlin Raceway – June 18

Elko Speedway – June 25

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – July 29

The Milwaukee Mile – Aug. 28

Kansas Speedway – Sept. 10

Salem Speedway – Oct. 1

Share this article