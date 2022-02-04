Stock Car Scoop: What Will Make NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash a Success?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is here, and the podcasting duo of Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek are back as it kicks off with the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The brand-new Next Gen cars take to a brand-new track with some fresh faces in the field as well, and the hosts return to the podcast trail to break it all down ahead of Sunday’s race on the .25-mile oval.
The duo discuss what needs to happen to make the Coliseum track’s debut weekend a success, their expectations (or lack thereof) for a nebulous weekend and more, as well as pick their winners for the race, which they’ll be keeping track of as the 2022 campaign unfolds.
Umm, 36 cars on a quarter-mile paved track with no banking? I am guessing a bunch of bent sheet metal.
I read that the average speed will be 44 mph which works out to 20 seconds per lap. Top speed is 60 and 20 in the corners. Pinecrest Speedway in the 60s was 15 seconds per lap at 60 mph average. Street Stocks would be faster.
Think about what your saying. Nascar “made” these teams travel across the country for this made for tv fiasco. Is Ben in charge, if he is he’s a replica of Brian.
I’ve said for years that Brian still appears to make decisions. NA$CAR says he’s gone but who believes anything from the clowns in Daytona?
How will this event be deemed a success? First…the track has to hold up. It cannot begin to deteriorate over the course of the event. Second…It is a good TV show. Make no mistake the Clash is TV Sports Entertainment, on par with WWE. This is not auto racing. It is a TV show, in LA, with cars going in circles, while there is a pre-race, and halftime show, along with a DJ during cautions.
I agree with you.
The best thing they could do is fill it with water, stock it with bass, and have a fishing tournament instead.
This is a tongue-in-cheek response: whatever Ben Kennedy dictates the success metric is.
At least they tried something different.
Now, if this works, wouldn’t the all star race be cool at Met Life Stadium in New York sometime around the first of May?