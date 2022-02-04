Stock Car Scoop: What Will Make NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash a Success?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is here, and the podcasting duo of Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek are back as it kicks off with the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The brand-new Next Gen cars take to a brand-new track with some fresh faces in the field as well, and the hosts return to the podcast trail to break it all down ahead of Sunday’s race on the .25-mile oval.

The duo discuss what needs to happen to make the Coliseum track’s debut weekend a success, their expectations (or lack thereof) for a nebulous weekend and more, as well as pick their winners for the race, which they’ll be keeping track of as the 2022 campaign unfolds.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout 2022.

