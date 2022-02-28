Entry List: 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series rolls into the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nev. for the third race of the season. NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer dominated last week’s race at Auto Club Speedway in just his second series start in the last two seasons.

Forty-two cars are set to qualify to see who will make the 38-car field. Barring any late entries, four cars will go home after qualifying.

Joe Graf Jr. is back in the No. 07 Ford for SS Green Light Racing after Custer drove the car in California. David Starr will step into the team’s No. 08 Ford to attempt to qualify for the race.

Ryan Truex will make his second start of the season, this time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 Toyota Accessories Toyota. Drew Dollar and Trevor Bayne drove the car in the first two races. Truex competed at Daytona International Speedway for Sam Hunt Racing.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek will step into the No. 26 Berry’s Bullets Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing in his 2022 Xfinity debut.

CJ McLaughlin will pilot the No. 28 Sci aps Ford for RSS Racing at the 1.5-mile track. Kyle Sieg steps from the No. 28 to drive the No. 38 Sci aps Ford for RSS Racing this week.

Ryan Ellis will make his season debut with Alpha Prime Racing in the No. 44 Four Loko USA Chevrolet. Tommy Joe Martins was in the ride for the first two races.

Motorsports Business Managements’ No. 13 is listed as to be announced; JJ Yeley is in the No. 66.

Brennan Poole will attempt to qualify in the No. 47.

Alsco Uniforms 300 Entry List

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will take place Saturday, Mar. 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

