Denny Hamlin leads a pack of NASCAR race cars in the 2021 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, September 2021. Photo: NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List: 2022 Pennzoil 400

The NASCAR Cup Series’ West Coast swing continues into Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its third event of the season following a drama-filled race at Auto Club Speedway.

Reigning champion Kyle Larson will look to win his second-consecutive race and defend his win in this race a year ago.

With 37 cars on the 40-spot entry list, all drivers know they will take the green flag, barring any changes.

Greg Biffle returns to the track with NY Racing Team in the No. 44 Chevrolet. Biffle made his first start since 2016 at the season-opening Daytona 500.

Pennzoil 400 Entry List

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Mar. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

