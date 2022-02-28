Entry List: 2022 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

After a week off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels out west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Victoria’s Voice 200.

Thirty-seven trucks are entered, so one will not qualify for the race, barring any changes to the entry list.

Ryan Preece joins David Gilliland Racing in the No. 17.

Matt Mills is in the No. 20 for Young’s Motorsports, joining teammates Kaz Grala in the No. 02 and Spencer Boyd in the No. 12.

Kyle Busch hops in his own No. 51 Toyota in his hometown.

Todd Bodine makes his first Truck appearance since 2013 in the No. 62 of Halmar Friesen Racing.

Glory 2 God (or G2G) Racing will have Brennan Poole and Matt Jaskol piloting the Nos. 46 and 47, respectively.

Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 is to be announced; Thad Moffitt is in the No. 43.

Trucks will take on the 1.5-mile track on Friday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET for practice. Qualifying follows shortly thereafter at 5 p.m. ET, while the race is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. All television coverage is provided by FOX Sports 1.

