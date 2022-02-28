Race Weekend Central
Stock Car Scoop: Should NASCAR Still Convert Auto Club to a Short Track?

NASCAR put on a show in its return to Auto Club Speedway on Sunday (Feb. 27), with defending champion Kyle Larson coming to life late and claiming his first victory of 2022.

After the Cup Series put on a show Sunday afternoon with a quality race, should NASCAR still convert the Fontana venue into a short track? What does nine different teams finishing inside the top 10 say about what’s to come this season? Hosts Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss these topics and more.

Sandeep

A short track is never a bad thing but if it’s done only for improving the race and not other factors such cost of maintaining such a big facility or whatever, then not really worth it. Of course, if they plan to repave the current layout and make it easy peasy aero festy then yes, bulldoze it and go ahead with the short track.

Tom

Repaves usually lead to single file racing until the track weathers. If there is a repave, go with progressive banking which typically leads to side by side racing.

Kevin in SoCal

They pretty much are dumping it due to the cost of maintaining a large facility. :( Fontana is selling half the land, including the 1/4 mile dragstrip, the last one in Southern California. Now we’ll have to travel to Bakersfield (3 hours away) to drag race.
I don’t want to see another Bristol clone in this track. I want to see them make it a 5/8 mile, as we already have two 1/2 miles and a 3/4 mile track. A 5/8 mile would be different.

Charlie

Sell it to a developer. Take the funds and update Darlington and Martinsville. Let the France siblings take a 30-year vacation, dump Phelps, and hire someone from the Penske organization to run the sport.
Problems solved.

DoninAjax

Don’t you wish someone who knows what they are doing was making decisions in NA$CAR?

DoninAjax

As an afterthought, why would anyone from Penske want to deal with the France family and their sycophants? There are a lot of brown noses in Daytona HQ.

