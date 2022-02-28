Stock Car Scoop: Should NASCAR Still Convert Auto Club to a Short Track?

NASCAR put on a show in its return to Auto Club Speedway on Sunday (Feb. 27), with defending champion Kyle Larson coming to life late and claiming his first victory of 2022.

After the Cup Series put on a show Sunday afternoon with a quality race, should NASCAR still convert the Fontana venue into a short track? What does nine different teams finishing inside the top 10 say about what’s to come this season? Hosts Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss these topics and more.

