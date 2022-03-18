Chandler Smith Holds Atlanta Pole for Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Chandler Smith will race from the pole in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Friday’s (March 18) practice sessions for all three NASCAR national series were moved to Saturday in place of qualifying due to weather in the area, so the lineup was set by the metric formula, per the rulebook.

Smith won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

Stewart Friesen will join him on the front row, while ThorSport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Ty Majeski make up the second row. Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar rounds out the top five.

Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Wayne Self, Grant Enfinger, Tanner Gray and Tyler Ankrum complete the top 10 in the lineup.

50% of the metric came from the driver’s finishing position from Las Vegas, 35% is from the truck owner’s points rank in the standings and 15% is from the driver’s fastest lap at Las Vegas.

Trucks are slated to practice Saturday at 10:40 a.m. ET and will start airing on FOX Sports 2 before switching to FS1 at 11. The Fr8 208 then airs at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

