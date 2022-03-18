Chase Briscoe on Pole for Cup Atlanta Race

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after inclement weather forced NASCAR to cancel all on-track activity for Friday (March 18). Cup Series practice will take the place of qualifying on Saturday so the starting lineup was set by the rulebook, last year’s metric formula.

Briscoe won his first Cup event at Phoenix Raceway last week.

Ryan Blaney will start next to Briscoe on the front row, while Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano slots in third. Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick round out the top five positions.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott begins sixth, Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain is seventh and Briscoe’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick lines up eighth. Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola complete the top 10.

Here’s how the lineup was formed for Sunday’s race: 50% from where the driver finished last week, 35% from the car owner’s points and 15% from the driver’s fastest lap in last week’s race.

Cup practice for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta airs on Saturday, March 19 at 12:40 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. The race runs at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

