NASCAR rolls into a new-look Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the Georgia oval undergoing a complete reconfiguration to emulate more superspeedway-style racing.

In this week’s edition of the pre-race podcast, hosts Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss their expectations (or lack thereof) for the race, whether NASCAR’s implementation of the double-yellow-line rule will impact the racing and more. Additionally, the duo discuss their picks from Phoenix, with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. having vastly different results, and predict who will win on Sunday (March 20).

