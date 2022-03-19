Jeb Burton Tops Atlanta Xfinity Practice

Much like the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the Xfinity Series had a busy day getting acquainted with the refreshed Atlanta Motor Speedway. A total of 35 minutes of practice awaited the rising stars of NASCAR, and it was Jeb Burton who set the fastest time with less than 10 minutes to go in the session to top practice for Saturday’s (March 19) Nalley Cars 250.

For most of the session, Noah Gragson looked like he had the car to beat, but Burton came on strong late in the going as he clocked in 178.879 mph, barely besting Gragson’s fast lap of 178.683 mph.

The top 10 in practice were Burton, Gragson, Sam Mayer, Brett Moffitt, Kyle Weatherman, Brandon Brown, Ty Gibbs, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

The Xfinity Series will take to the refreshed Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Nalley Cars 250 on Saturday, March 19 as the second half of a NASCAR doubleheader with the Truck Series. FS1 will have TV coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET.

