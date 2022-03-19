Tyler Ankrum Fastest in Truck Practice at Atlanta

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Saturday (March 19) was the first on-track activity at the refreshed Atlanta Motor Speedway. The first group to take to the track featured the stars of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a 40-minute practice session. Hattori Racing driver Tyler Ankrum set the fastest lap 10 minutes into the session and held strong through two red flags — the first for fluid on the track three minutes into the session and the second for Austin Wayne Self spinning in turn 3, which ultimately ended practice.

Ankrum’s top lap came in at 181.61 mph, putting him top of the board for the only practice for the Truck Series in advance of Saturday’s Fr8 208. Rounding out the top 10 in practice were Matt DiBenedetto, Derek Kraus, Jack Wood, Hailie Deegan, Colby Howard, Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Brennan Poole and Ross Chastain.

Ankrum is scheduled to start 10th on Saturday. Smith, who was eighth in practice, will start on pole after qualifying was washed out on Friday.

FS1 will have coverage of the Fr8 208 on Saturday, March 19 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

