Deepdive: The NASCAR Sponsor That Snuck Its Way In

NASCAR sponsorship is a dream for some companies as cars fly by, a rolling billboard for their brand. To get their name on a car, companies must shell at least a couple of thousand dollars to have a smaller decal on the car. One man placed his decal while the team was not looking at the car.

Frontstretch’s Jared Haas takes a deep dive into the story of Havin’ a Beer with Mike and how the brand made it on to a NASCAR Xfinity Series car in 2002.

