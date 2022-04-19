Deepdive: The NASCAR Sponsor That Snuck Its Way In

NASCAR sponsorship is a dream for some companies as cars fly by, a rolling billboard for their brand. To get their name on a car, companies must shell at least a couple of thousand dollars to have a smaller decal on the car. One man placed his decal while the team was not looking at the car.
Frontstretch’s Jared Haas takes a deep dive into the story of Havin’ a Beer with Mike and how the brand made it on to a NASCAR Xfinity Series car in 2002.
Tune in and subscribe to the Frontstretch YouTube channel for more great NASCAR content at youtube.com/Frontstretch
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.