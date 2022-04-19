Race Weekend Central
#34: Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Fr8 Auctions, #99: Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Camping World Throwback, #43: Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro STP 2021 Darlington NASCAR Cup racing

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Here Are the 2022 Darlington Throwback Schemes

By Joy Tomlinson

There’s a lot of new things in 2022, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen car. But one feature that returns this season is the annual Darlington Raceway throwback paint schemes from Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams.

The celebration is once again held in the spring, May 6-8 on Mother’s Day weekend. As organizations and drivers share their liveries for the races, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to check this page often as more schemes are revealed.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.

Cup

Austin Cindric

Similar design as Rusty Wallace’s 2005 Kodak scheme.

Kevin Harvick

Special scheme commemorating Rheem’s 500th race as a NASCAR sponsor. Throws back to October 2011 and 2012, the pink schemes for breast cancer awareness month.

Brad Keselowski

Pays homage to Mark Martin’s 2004 scheme when he finished fourth in the standings after earning one win, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s. Both Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing cars honor ones who drove for the team in ’04.

Corey LaJoie

Likened to Marty Robbins’ 1964 No. 777 Plymouth Belvedere.

Chase Elliott

Resembles Jimmy Means’ No. 52 car from 1993.

Chase Briscoe

Matches the scheme Stewart-Haas Racing boss Tony Stewart ran in the 2001 Indianapolis 500. Stewart pulled double duty that day, finishing sixth in the Indy 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600.

Chris Buescher

Tribute to Matt Kenseth’s livery from 2004; he earned two wins, eight top fives and 16 top 10s en route to eighth in the points.

Kyle Busch

Resembles Ernie Irvan’s No. 36 M&M’s Pontiac at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. M&M’s had a fan vote for its final season of sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch.

Harrison Burton

Throws back to Harrison’s father Jeff Burton’s No. 99 Exide scheme from 2000.

William Byron

The flames are back! Byron’s throwing back to Jeff Gordon’s famous flames scheme from 2007. Though Gordon finished second in the standings, he still won six races that year, including at Darlington.

Cole Custer

Tribute to Jason Leffler, who won the June 2004 Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway- Haas CNC Racing’s first NASCAR victory.

Alex Bowman

Honors Mark Martin, who piloted the No. 6 red, blue and white Valvoline car to the victory at Darlington in 1993.

Xfinity

Brett Moffitt

Throwback to Mark Martin’s Cup rookie season from 1982, in which he earned two top fives and eight top 10s.

Sam Mayer

Resembles Rick Mast’s Skoal Cup Series paint scheme from the early 1990s. Mast earned nine wins in the Xfinity Series, with his last one coming in 1990.

Justin Allgaier

Honors Dale Earnhardt, who drove the Wrangler blue and yellow colored Chevrolet Monte Carlo in 1984 at Daytona International Speedway.

Josh Berry

Mimics Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Looney Tunes/Action Performance No. 8 car. Earnhardt Jr. drove the car, which featured Gossamer on the hood, to victory in the Richmond Raceway Xfinity race that year.

Josh Bilicki

Sports a similar scheme as the 2006 No. 00 Burger King car driven by Bill Elliott.

Jeremy Clements

Another throwback to Dale Earnhardt’s Wrangler Jeans car, this time from 1982. Earnhardt won at Darlington that April with Bud Moore as his crew chief.

Trucks

Hailie Deegan

Sports the same scheme as Bobby Allison’s AMC Matador from 1975. The 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee won three races that year, including both Darlington events, in 19 starts for Team Penske.

Blaine Perkins

Tribute to Perkins’ crew chief Doug George, who piloted the No. 21 Ortho Lawn & Garden Care truck in 1996.

Spencer Boyd

Resembles Michael Waltrip’s Hawaiian Punch scheme that debuted in 1985.

Ryan Preece

Honors former Modified driver Reggie Ruggiero, who earned 44 Whelen Modified Tour wins from 1985-2009. He also finished second in the standings six times in his career. He currently works for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedetto

Resembles Sterling Marlin’s silver Coors Light car from the early 2000s.

Dean Thompson

Honors Dean Thompson, who won three California Racing Association championships in the early 1980s.

Kris Wright

NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday’s 2009 VFW scheme returns to the track. Hornaday won four Truck championships, including ’09.

Lawless Alan

Similar scheme as Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 Department of Defense/Dupont from 2007. Gordon won six races that year and placed second in the standings.

Christopher

Throwback Weekend is so tapped out. Retire it for a few years.

C.J.Andrews

Never do that. Ever!

Christopher

When teams start ‘throwing back’ to the likes of Rick Mast, Kenseth’s DeWalt scheme and (last year) Hank Parker Jr. (Truex, #19), themselves (Bell, #20) and Milt Marion (#00) it’s scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Bill B

That’s it? Only four cars participating in the throwback schemes?
I guess the Darlington throwback race has officially jumped the shark.

BTW, is it me or does 2004 seem too recent to be used for the throwback year?

C.J.Andrews

No, it isn’t.
That is crazy.

Joy Tomlinson

This is a running list and will be updated as more teams reveal their throwbacks.

Matt

I can come up with some good throwbacks
Why not pay a tribute to al unser senior and little Al arie luyendyk and some paint schemes from indycar. Ricky rudds paint schemes when he raced for Kenny Bernstein. How about pay a tribute to the driver’s arrest for Morgan McClure to Kodaks number four. I might agree in the
fact, they should retire throwbacks for a few years then comeback to it. Quite frankly if you think deep and long enough if all the sport wasn’t enough either earlier than or Dare waltrip start the throwback paint scheme thing

