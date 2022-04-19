Here Are the 2022 Darlington Throwback Schemes

There’s a lot of new things in 2022, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen car. But one feature that returns this season is the annual Darlington Raceway throwback paint schemes from Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams.

The celebration is once again held in the spring, May 6-8 on Mother’s Day weekend. As organizations and drivers share their liveries for the races, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to check this page often as more schemes are revealed.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.

Cup

Austin Cindric

What is @TooToughToTame Throwback Weekend without a @RustyWallace #2 car in the field. Hard to find one that hasn't been done… but it's a match made in heaven with the @MenardsRacing colors 😎🔥@Team_Penske #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/a8g0rmHYlB — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) April 22, 2022

Similar design as Rusty Wallace’s 2005 Kodak scheme.

Kevin Harvick

Chasing a cure. @KevinHarvick and @rheemracing are throwing back the "Chasing a Cure" paint scheme that ran in October 2011 and 2012. In their 15th NASCAR season, Darlington marks Rheem's 500th race as a partner in the sport, supporting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. pic.twitter.com/GLtGmjcdz3 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 20, 2022

Special scheme commemorating Rheem’s 500th race as a NASCAR sponsor. Throws back to October 2011 and 2012, the pink schemes for breast cancer awareness month.

Brad Keselowski

Over the years the No. 6 has had many great drivers, including @markmartin. I’m excited to honor Mark this year by running his 2004 paint scheme at Darlington. Thanks for the opportunity @SociosMS 😊👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/DxaE0p2q4F — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 9, 2022

Pays homage to Mark Martin’s 2004 scheme when he finished fourth in the standings after earning one win, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s. Both Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing cars honor ones who drove for the team in ’04.

Corey LaJoie

Likened to Marty Robbins’ 1964 No. 777 Plymouth Belvedere.

Chase Elliott

If you want to look good at @TooToughToTame then you’ve gotta look tough. @chaseelliott is throwing it back to ‘93 with a look inspired by Jimmy Means’ old NAPA car.#darlingtonthrowback #NASCARthrowback pic.twitter.com/Qw8GibFqys — NAPA Racing (@NAPARacing) April 21, 2022

Resembles Jimmy Means’ No. 52 car from 1993.

Chase Briscoe

The epitome of tough.@ChaseBriscoe_14 and @Mahindra_USA will pay tribute to the boss's double duty in 2001, running the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500 on the same day. @TonyStewart is the only driver to complete both races. pic.twitter.com/YUWI65bPAP — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 19, 2022

Matches the scheme Stewart-Haas Racing boss Tony Stewart ran in the 2001 Indianapolis 500. Stewart pulled double duty that day, finishing sixth in the Indy 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600.

Chris Buescher

Just found out I get to drive this sweet @socios throwback at Darlington! It’s a tribute to @mattkenseth’s 2004 Ford. When he drove it, I was 12… 😂 pic.twitter.com/M0w2etXcaD — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) March 8, 2022

Tribute to Matt Kenseth’s livery from 2004; he earned two wins, eight top fives and 16 top 10s en route to eighth in the points.

Kyle Busch

We've counted the votes and the people have spoken… @KyleBusch will be taking the 1998 @mmschocolate Throwback car to @TooToughToTame! It's a great looking car and we can't wait to see it in Victory Lane. Thanks to everyone who voted! pic.twitter.com/a3md6qjl7R — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) April 14, 2022

Resembles Ernie Irvan’s No. 36 M&M’s Pontiac at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. M&M’s had a fan vote for its final season of sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch.

Harrison Burton

For our @TooToughToTame #Throwback we will rewind back to when Harrison was minus 8 days old when papa @JeffBurton last ran these colors in the great state of Martinsville. The year was 2000 and we had all barely survived Y2K. Close one. A neat @deximaging scheme fosho pic.twitter.com/L4l9HCbBb0 — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) April 20, 2022

Throws back to Harrison’s father Jeff Burton’s No. 99 Exide scheme from 2000.

William Byron

2007 was a special year of memorable moments and milestone wins for @JeffGordonWeb and the No. 24. We’re excited for @williambyron to bring this iconic scheme back to life at Darlington! 🔥 #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/58u6ruVmod — Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) April 19, 2022

The flames are back! Byron’s throwing back to Jeff Gordon’s famous flames scheme from 2007. Though Gordon finished second in the standings, he still won six races that year, including at Darlington.

Cole Custer

A #NASCARThrowback for a childhood hero. @ColeCuster will honor Jason Leffler, throwing back to the driver who earned Haas CNC Racing’s 1st win. pic.twitter.com/i19V9V31xq — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 19, 2022

Tribute to Jason Leffler, who won the June 2004 Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway- Haas CNC Racing’s first NASCAR victory.

Alex Bowman

Honors Mark Martin, who piloted the No. 6 red, blue and white Valvoline car to the victory at Darlington in 1993.

Xfinity

Brett Moffitt

I've always looked up to @markmartin. He's not only one of the greatest drivers in the history of our sport, he's also one of the best mentors in the garage. It's an honor to throw it back to his @NASCAR Rookie season from '82 for this year's @TooToughToTame throwback weekend! https://t.co/P8p0Krm4qM pic.twitter.com/168NqTKO1y — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) April 19, 2022

Throwback to Mark Martin’s Cup rookie season from 1982, in which he earned two top fives and eight top 10s.

Sam Mayer

Resembles Rick Mast’s Skoal Cup Series paint scheme from the early 1990s. Mast earned nine wins in the Xfinity Series, with his last one coming in 1990.

Justin Allgaier

Honors Dale Earnhardt, who drove the Wrangler blue and yellow colored Chevrolet Monte Carlo in 1984 at Daytona International Speedway.

Josh Berry

All about the details. pic.twitter.com/UoSjvp757O — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) April 14, 2022

Mimics Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Looney Tunes/Action Performance No. 8 car. Earnhardt Jr. drove the car, which featured Gossamer on the hood, to victory in the Richmond Raceway Xfinity race that year.

Josh Bilicki

Sports a similar scheme as the 2006 No. 00 Burger King car driven by Bill Elliott.

Jeremy Clements

Another throwback to Dale Earnhardt’s Wrangler Jeans car, this time from 1982. Earnhardt won at Darlington that April with Bud Moore as his crew chief.

Trucks

Hailie Deegan

A scheme fit for the Alabama Gang.@hailiedeegan’s Bobby Allison throwback for Darlington is 𝙏𝙊𝙐𝙂𝙃. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VSlB6shx8X — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 19, 2022

Sports the same scheme as Bobby Allison’s AMC Matador from 1975. The 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee won three races that year, including both Darlington events, in 19 starts for Team Penske.

Blaine Perkins

Tribute to Perkins’ crew chief Doug George, who piloted the No. 21 Ortho Lawn & Garden Care truck in 1996.

Spencer Boyd

Michael made mention of me in my very first NASCAR race and has been very kind to me over the years. That is why it is special for me to honor him with this throwback. Thank you @MW55 ! Learn more: https://t.co/OzobMiFE3q pic.twitter.com/8BDPlPj5vU — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) April 20, 2022

Resembles Michael Waltrip’s Hawaiian Punch scheme that debuted in 1985.

Ryan Preece

Throwing it back from one generation of New England modified racer to another. We can’t wait to see Ryan Preece’s Reggie Ruggiero scheme take on The Lady in Black. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RWz938NqKe — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 13, 2022

Honors former Modified driver Reggie Ruggiero, who earned 44 Whelen Modified Tour wins from 1985-2009. He also finished second in the standings six times in his career. He currently works for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Matt DiBenedetto

Resembles Sterling Marlin’s silver Coors Light car from the early 2000s.

Dean Thompson

Dean Thompson 🤝 Dean Thompson@deanthompsonr will honor famed sprint car racer Dean Thompson with his No. 40 @CorporateWWE throwback scheme @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/1IbVO7A1tA — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) April 20, 2022

Honors Dean Thompson, who won three California Racing Association championships in the early 1980s.

Kris Wright

NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday’s 2009 VFW scheme returns to the track. Hornaday won four Truck championships, including ’09.

Lawless Alan

Bringing the 🔥 to @TooToughToTame.@lawlessalan25 is throwing it back to Jeff Gordon's 2007 Department of Defense paint scheme with his AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado on May 6! pic.twitter.com/ZsbtbArElR — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) April 22, 2022

Similar scheme as Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 Department of Defense/Dupont from 2007. Gordon won six races that year and placed second in the standings.

