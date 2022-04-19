Stefan Parsons Reduced to Part-Time Xfinity Schedule for McLeod

Stefan Parsons‘ NASCAR Xfinity Series season has been reduced to a part-time schedule for BJ McLeod Motorsports, the team announced April 19.

The news comes after Parsons’ No. 99 was not listed on the preliminary entry list April 18 for the series’ upcoming event at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Effective immediately, BJ McLeod Motorsports will field the No. 99 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry on a part-time basis,” the team tweeted. “We wish Stefan Parsons nothing but the best and look forward to having him drive the No. 99 in a handful of races during the remainder of the 2022 season as his schedule allows. The Nos. 5 and 78 entries will continue to compete full-time.”

#TeamBJMM update: 👇🏻 We look forward to having @StefanParsons_ in the No. 99 for select races throughout the remainder of the 2022 season beginning next week at @MonsterMile #NASCAR #NASCARXfinitySeries #NASCARNews pic.twitter.com/ZDP5XLoMIw — BJ McLeod Motorsports (@TeamBJMcLeod) April 19, 2022

“Although I am disappointed to not be racing at Talladega, I’ve been offered an opportunity that could potentially be highly beneficial for my career long term,” Parsons tweeted. “The No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports team will always be family. I look forward to going to battle with them for select races the remainder of this season.

“I will share my plans with everyone as soon as they are finalized.”

The No. 99’s points have been transferred to series teammate Josh Williams‘ No. 78.

Aside from an entry at Dover Motor Speedway when the series visits there on April 30, BJMM has not announced Parsons’ new schedule for the rest of the season. The team also has not indicated if other drivers will compete in the car during its part-time run.

