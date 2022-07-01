Hailie Deegan to Start on Pole for SRX Heat 1 at Stafford

Hailie Deegan will start on the pole for heat one at Stafford Motor Speedway in the Camping World SRX Series. Deegan makes her return to the series after competing in three races in 2021.

Starting next to her will be Ryan Hunter-Reay, after being the center of some heated moments last week at South Boston Speedway.

Bill Elliott also returns to SRX competition this week – he will start third next to local guest star Matt Hirschman, who won the seat back in April after winning the 50th Spring Sizzler at the track.

Row three consists of Justin Marks – who was called on to race in place of Helio Castroneves due to a scheduling conflict on Castroneves’ part – and Greg Biffle, runner-up last week at South Boston.

Marco Andretti and Bobby Labonte will start seventh and eighth, respectively. Tony Stewart and Michael Waltrip make up row five, starting ninth and tenth.

Ryan Newman will line up 11th, and Paul Tracy rounds out the field, starting in the 12th and final position.

STARTING LINEUP FOR HEAT 1: Following the random draw in the drivers meeting at South Boston, @HailieDeegan will start P1 in Heat 1 for the #CampingWorldSRX return to @StaffordSpeedwy . 📺: Saturday // 8PM EST // CBS pic.twitter.com/wD0Xu93dJY — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) July 1, 2022

The Camping World SRX Series race at Stafford Motor Speedway will air on Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

