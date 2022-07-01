Justin Marks Returning to Truck Series With Niece

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Trackhouse Racing Team owner Justin Marks is coming back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a race, Niece Motorsports announced Friday (July 1).

He’ll pilot the No. 41 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with sponsorship from Worldwide Express.

Marks last drove a truck in 2018 for David Gilliland Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing 11th.

“I’m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors,” Marks said in a team release. “Their Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run well. I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel [Suárez]. I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”

Marks has four top 10s in the Truck Series.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he earned his lone win at Mid-Ohio in 2016 after leading 43 laps. He also has three top fives and seven top 10s.

His drivers Suarez and Ross Chastain have both run in the Truck Series, with Suarez filling in for Hocevar partway through Sonoma Raceway. Chastain has run five events, earning one win and two top fives.

The race at Mid-Ohio will run on Saturday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article