With so many NASCAR Cup Series winners already in 2022, there’s just four playoff spots left with just nine races remaining in the regular season. Those nine races consist of short track, superspeedways, road courses and more, all with the potential to throw a wrench into the postseason picture.

Adam Cheek is joined by Vito Pugliese to break down this weekend’s race at Road America, detail which underdog drivers they’re watching for at the 4-mile road course (AJ Allmendinger, anyone?) and ponder whether 16 different winners is a real possibility for the Cup roster this year.

