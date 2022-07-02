Chase Elliott Wins 2nd Cup Pole of Season at Road America

Chase Elliott snagged the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America, posting 108.407 mph in the second round of qualifying Saturday (July 2).
Elliott edged Chase Briscoe in the final minute to win his 11th career pole and second of the season. Elliott won this race last year.
Briscoe, who was fastest in practice, will start next to the No. 9 on the front row, while Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick make up the second row. Larson also won the Xfinity pole at Road America, which will race later on Saturday. Austin Cindric rounds out the top five.
Michael McDowell slots in the sixth position and Chris Buescher is seventh. A third Hendrick Motorsports driver, Alex Bowman, begins eighth, while Joey Hand is ninth — the best starting position for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series. Cole Custer completes the top 10.
Ross Chastain, Larson and William Byron all had brake rotor issues; tiny cracks appeared after the practice and qualifying sessions.
Kyle Busch will drop to the back, as his Joe Gibbs Racing team had to change engines on the No. 18 car. He was slated to begin 13th.
With only 37 drivers entering this race, all made the race.
Larson spun in group A practice in the kink area but didn’t hit anything.
Cup Starting Lineup for Road America
The Kwik Trip 250 airs Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
Bubba’s 25th. About right. He’s slower then the 10, 21 and, of course, the 45.
Let’s see how many cautions the 77, 78, 27, 7, 31, 38 and 51 bring out.