Stock Car Scoop: What Led to NASCAR’s Talladega Tranquility?

Despite the chaos-based hype around Sunday (Oct. 2) afternoon’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, a safe and relatively surprising race unfolded. There was only one major incident, involving just over a half-dozen cars, and 27 drivers finished on the lead lap.

While the Camping World Truck Series’ race on Saturday (Oct. 1) was indeed frenetic, featuring two separate crashes after the white flag flew, the Xfinity Series produced just one spin, a one-car incident, as all 38 cars wound up finishing the race.

Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins break down what led to the Chase Elliott-won Cup event being relatively tame yet filled with aggressive driving and lead changes, give their takeaways from Saturday’s events and take a closer look at which drivers did the most (or least) for their cases to move on in the playoffs.

