Podcast: Daniel Hemric on Safety in Cup Series, 2023 Plans

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen talks with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric. Hemric and Nolen discuss how safe it is driving the Cup car, if he feels the same as his Cup teammate Noah Gragson in regards to safety, what his 2023 plans are and what the 2022 season has been like for him with Kaulig Racing.

Nolen is then joined by Stephen Stumpf as they dive into the tame race at Talladega, why the big one did NOT happen and if Chase Elliott is the championship favorite.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article