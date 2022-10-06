Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The second elimination race of the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 playoffs lies ahead on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, with the playoff field (minus Alex Bowman) taking to the infield layout to determine the eight drivers remaining in contention for the championship.
Adam Cheek is joined by Michael Massie to break down whether this year’s ROVAL race harkens back to its first two in 2018 and 2019, replete with chaos, or if it’ll reflect 2020 and 2021’s relative calmness.
The duo also discusses Bowman’s injury, the fact that three drivers will sit out this weekend, their picks for the winner and more.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And there are 4 teams that are desperate. They have nothing to lose, & everything to gain. Watch for the “hail Mary’s”.