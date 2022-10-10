Stock Car Scoop: Is Christopher Bell Back to Title-Contender Status?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
As Christopher Bell scored an unbelievably clutch victory in Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to secure a spot in the Round of 8, chaos unfolded behind him as some drivers were eliminated and others locked themselves in with last-ditch efforts.
Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down all the mayhem at the North Carolina track, from Bell’s walk-off triumph to their takes on Chase Briscoe’s clutch move on the backstretch to move on to the next round while Kyle Larson was eliminated.
