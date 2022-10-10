Stock Car Scoop: Is Christopher Bell Back to Title-Contender Status?

As Christopher Bell scored an unbelievably clutch victory in Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to secure a spot in the Round of 8, chaos unfolded behind him as some drivers were eliminated and others locked themselves in with last-ditch efforts.

Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down all the mayhem at the North Carolina track, from Bell’s walk-off triumph to their takes on Chase Briscoe’s clutch move on the backstretch to move on to the next round while Kyle Larson was eliminated.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article