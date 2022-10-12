In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Mike Bachmann talks with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Matt DiBenedetto on the heels of his first NASCAR national series win at Talladega Superspeedway.

DiBenedetto shares the emotions around his breakthrough win as well as the moments leading up to NASCAR making the win official. The two then discuss DiBenedetto’s transition to the Truck Series from the Cup Series, his outlook entering 2023 and much more.

Bachmann is then joined by Dalton Hopkins as they break down the chaotic finish to a relatively quiet race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Christopher Bell‘s statement win and the current playoff field with Las Vegas Motor Speedway looming.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

