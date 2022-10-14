The NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 8 is here, and with it comes the opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With the series headed to Sin City for a showdown at the mile-and-a-half, Adam Cheek and Alex Gintz break down everything you need to know for the weekend’s racing.

After last week’s chaos at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, the duo discusses the fallout of Cole Custer‘s penalty, similar situations in recent years and how the team orders controversy compares to Formula 1, as well as the renaissance of 1.5-mile tracks with the Next Gen car and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article