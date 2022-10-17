Despite a relatively calm ending to NASCAR’s visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday’s (Oct. 16) Cup Series race there wasn’t without fireworks. Earlier in the event, Bubba Wallace took exception to Kyle Larson‘s racing after the No. 45 smacked the fence, moments later turning down into Larson and sending the No. 5 careening into Christopher Bell and the outside wall.

Adam Cheek is joined by Brandon Hauff to break down the Sin City action, including what punishments, if any, should be levied after the incident. Plus, the duo discusses Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe‘s status as title contenders and more as they look back at an eventful South Point 400.

