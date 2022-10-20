Podcast: Alpha Prime Racing’s David Schildhouse

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen talks with David Schildhouse, assistant general manager for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Schildhouse and Nolen discuss how he got his start in racing, what his day-to-day schedule is like and what the goals are for his team when they get to the track each week.

Nolen is then joined by Jared Haas as they dive into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, why the suspension to Bubba Wallace was justified and both give their thoughts on the second race in the Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article