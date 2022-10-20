After last week’s fracas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR suspended NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace for this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Adam Cheek and Tanner Marlar discuss whether the suspension was appropriate and the fallout from it, as well as how this weekend’s race at Homestead will look after more than a year and a half away and the introduction of a new car.

