After last week’s fracas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR suspended NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace for this weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Adam Cheek and Tanner Marlar discuss whether the suspension was appropriate and the fallout from it, as well as how this weekend’s race at Homestead will look after more than a year and a half away and the introduction of a new car.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
Enough already!!!!
What do you think the ” Screeching Cat club” will be talking about all pre-race on Sunday?
I’ll send you a quarter. Call someone who cares!
Due to inflation, 50 cents. Let’s go Brandon.
Thankfully, he didn’t have a WHEEL or TIRE issue – then it would have been at LEAST – THREE GUYS out for a MONTH – instead of ONE- for a DAY 🤨 🤪
Can anyone tell me why bubba even has a cup ride !!!
Maybe bubba needs mental and physical help. First he forgot to lift going into the corner. Then he must need glasses because he drove his car right into the wall next to him . Then he figured out a way to wreck himself, Larson and his Toyota teammate Bell all at the same time. He must have become depressed again because he got out of his car and walked across the track with cars driving 160 around him. Maybe he was trying to end it all. Then after they all missed him he started to push this guy standing there and he almost fell on his face the first time but he kept getting better so he kept doing it. After all that nascar mandated nascar mandated an IQ test for bubba and afterwards only suspended him one race because of the results of that test. During sunday’s pre race show, NBC plans to help him with an intervention. They will talk to him and about him for an hour and a half. NBC will do all this to help bubba, think how much they would help a driver who actually earned his ride. Bubba should feel thankful nascar loves him so much.