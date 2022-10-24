Stock Car Scoop: How Did Homestead-Miami Stack Up to Similar 2022 Races?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After the hype surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series and Next Gen car’s first visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022 built up, the race at the 1.5-mile track delivered an uneventful show dominated by Kyle Larson.
Adam Cheek and Michael Finley break down the race in Florida and also discuss Martin Truex Jr.’s incident on pit road and who was at fault for that, as well as what AJ Allmendinger’s, among others, solid run means for his 2023 campaign.
I found it to be an incredibly dull race with most of the field being unable to get around one another. Clean air was king at Homestead. I’m my opinion it’s never been a great track for NASCAR over the years.