Podcast: Jordan Bianchi on If NASCAR Should Move Championship Race

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen talks with Jordan Bianchi, motorsports reporter for TheAthletic.com

Bianchi and Nolen discuss what it’s been like having his podcast blow up, why drivers love racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway as well as if NASCAR should move around the championship race like they do in the NFL.

Nolen is then joined by Michael Massie as they dive into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead, if we should have optimism for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway and more.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article