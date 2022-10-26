Podcast: Jordan Bianchi on If NASCAR Should Move Championship Race

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen talks with Jordan Bianchi, motorsports reporter for TheAthletic.com
Bianchi and Nolen discuss what it’s been like having his podcast blow up, why drivers love racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway as well as if NASCAR should move around the championship race like they do in the NFL.
Nolen is then joined by Michael Massie as they dive into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead, if we should have optimism for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway and more.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
The last event should return to Atlanta like it was for years before Brian’s improvements have continued to his toy sorry, product.