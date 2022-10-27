Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s race weekend at Martinsville Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series enters the penultimate round of the 2022 season.
With parity, 19 different winners and various feuds reigning throughout the year, plenty is at stake for Sunday’s (Oct. 30) race at the Paperclip.
Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins break down what’s at stake this weekend for the eight playoff drivers, if previous feuds (primarily that between title contenders Denny Hamlin and William Byron) will return to headlines and which competitors will move on to the Championship 4.
