Race Weekend Central
Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin race together at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Photo: NKP)

#1: Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro, #11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Ground Toyota Camry

Stock Car Scoop: Was Ross Chastain’s Last Lap Move Fair or Foul?

By Bryan Nolen

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

After uncertainty surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway, it delivered with a historic last-lap move by Ross Chastain to earn his way into the Championship 4.

Bryan Nolen and Jared Haas break down the race at the paperclip-shaped oval and discuss if the move by Chastain was fair or foul. After touching on Christopher Bell’s thrilling victory, they also discuss the move Ty Gibbs made on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race the day before. Should Gibbs have been penalized for his transgression?

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

NASCAR RACE WEEKEND CENTRAL: MARTINSVILLE

About the author

Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Share this article

guest

3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom B

Once again NASCAR has screwed up.
The yellow flag should of waved and the field should of been frozen when seeing the #1 car running into the wall, looking like the throttle was stuck wide open. Where is the concern for safety?
Joe Gibbs Racing should protest and have Denny Hamlin be part of the Championship 4 race in Phoenix.

1
-9
Reply
John

After seeing Hamlin/Gabehart throw their crew under the bus in September and swap crews with the 18 team after Busch was eliminated, I thought it poetic justice that slow pit work caused the 11 a chance at a championship. Hamlin was kind to them, but Gabehart threw them so far under the bus. There was nothing illegal (yet) about what Chastain did…and in the process he ran a lap faster than the Cup track record.

3
0
Reply
Steve R

screw hamlin,

0
0
Reply
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

3
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x