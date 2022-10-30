After uncertainty surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway, it delivered with a historic last-lap move by Ross Chastain to earn his way into the Championship 4.

Bryan Nolen and Jared Haas break down the race at the paperclip-shaped oval and discuss if the move by Chastain was fair or foul. After touching on Christopher Bell’s thrilling victory, they also discuss the move Ty Gibbs made on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race the day before. Should Gibbs have been penalized for his transgression?

