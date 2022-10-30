Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
After uncertainty surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway, it delivered with a historic last-lap move by Ross Chastain to earn his way into the Championship 4.
Bryan Nolen and Jared Haas break down the race at the paperclip-shaped oval and discuss if the move by Chastain was fair or foul. After touching on Christopher Bell’s thrilling victory, they also discuss the move Ty Gibbs made on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race the day before. Should Gibbs have been penalized for his transgression?
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.
NASCAR RACE WEEKEND CENTRAL: MARTINSVILLE
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
Once again NASCAR has screwed up.
The yellow flag should of waved and the field should of been frozen when seeing the #1 car running into the wall, looking like the throttle was stuck wide open. Where is the concern for safety?
Joe Gibbs Racing should protest and have Denny Hamlin be part of the Championship 4 race in Phoenix.
After seeing Hamlin/Gabehart throw their crew under the bus in September and swap crews with the 18 team after Busch was eliminated, I thought it poetic justice that slow pit work caused the 11 a chance at a championship. Hamlin was kind to them, but Gabehart threw them so far under the bus. There was nothing illegal (yet) about what Chastain did…and in the process he ran a lap faster than the Cup track record.
screw hamlin,