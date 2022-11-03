In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen talks with Tom Bowles, Majority Owner and Editor-in-Chief of Frontstretch and columnist at CBSSports.com and AthlonSports.com

Bowles and Nolen discuss if Bowles has ever seen a move like what Ross Chastain did at Martinsville Speedway. They also explain what Joe Gibbs Racing should do with Ty Gibbs in terms of his aggression as well as preview Phoenix Raceway.

Nolen is then joined by Mike Bachmann as they dive into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville and discuss the wild last lap. Additionally, Bachmann shares whether he is more surprised by Chastain making the Championship 4 or Denny Hamlin missing it.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

