Podcast: Live From Phoenix, Day 1

In this special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen: Live From Phoenix, we dive into Media Day as all four drivers from the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series spoke to the media before their respective championship races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Bryan Nolen and Michael Massie discuss the comments Noah Gragson made about Ty Gibbs, as well as Christopher Bell talking about if the move Ross Chastain made at Martinsville Speedway could be made at Phoenix.

Also stay tuned to hear from Gragson as well as Chastain, Bell and Chase Elliott.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

