Podcast: Live From Phoenix, Day 1

Ty Gibbs and Kurt Busch chat at the Charlotte ROVAL. (Photo: NKP)

#23: Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry and Kurt Busch

By Bryan Nolen

In this special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen: Live From Phoenix, we dive into Media Day as all four drivers from the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series spoke to the media before their respective championship races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Bryan Nolen and Michael Massie discuss the comments Noah Gragson made about Ty Gibbs, as well as Christopher Bell talking about if the move Ross Chastain made at Martinsville Speedway could be made at Phoenix.

Also stay tuned to hear from Gragson as well as Chastain, Bell and Chase Elliott.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail.

