Podcast: Live From Phoenix, Day 2

In this special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen: Live From Phoenix, we dive into the series finale of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, where Zane Smith claimed the title for the first time after two years of frustration.

Bryan Nolen and Stephen Stumpf discuss the race, sprinkling in some soundbites from the other three drivers who battled for the championship out on the desert oval.

Nolen and Stumpf also discuss the final practice of the year for the NASCAR Cup Series and who stood out during the 50-minute session.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

