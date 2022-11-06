Podcast: Live from Phoenix Day 3

In this special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen: Live From Phoenix, we dive into the series finale of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where after a tumultuous week, Ty Gibbs silenced his critics and beat three JR Motorsports cars to win the race and his first career Xfinity Series Championship.

Bryan Nolen and Tom Bowles discuss the race, how incredible the action was all throughout the race and why Gibbs was the class of the field.

Nolen and Bowles also discuss the final qualifying session of the year for the NASCAR Cup Series and hear from Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and more.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

