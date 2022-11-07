Frontstretch Podcast: NASCAR Cup Series Crowns A Champion Amidst Coy Gibbs Tragedy

In this special edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen: Live From Phoenix, we dive into the series finale of the NASCAR Cup Series, where Joey Logano won his second career championship just hours after the sport learned of the tragic death of Joe Gibbs Racing Vice Chairman and COO Coy Gibbs.

Bryan Nolen, Tom Bowles, Stephen Stumpf and Michael Massie discuss the emotions of the day, Logano’s 2022 performance and take a big picture look at how this season will be remembered.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

