Stock Car Scoop: Phoenix Championship Weekend Takeaways

As NASCAR’s regular season drew to a close at Phoenix Raceway this past weekend, all three championship races took on their own storylines and it was Zane Smith, Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano who wound up champions of the Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series, respectively.
Adam Cheek is joined by Bryan Nolen, who was on-site in the desert. to break down their thoughts on the championship weekend. The duo discuss everything from Phoenix’s role as the final venue of the season to Logano’s title and where that places the driver of the No. 22 in the annals of NASCAR history.
