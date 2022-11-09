Podcast: Phoenix Recap, AJ Allmendinger on Moving Up to Cup in 2023

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen talks with AJ Allmendinger, as he ran his last race for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday (Nov. 5) before returning full-time to the Cup Series in 2023.

Nolen and Allmendinger discuss if there are two types of drivers in the Xfinity Series in terms of how they race, why now is the right time to go up to the Cup Series in 2o23, as well as why he thinks he gets a second chance at the highest level.

Nolen is then joined by Jared Haas as they dive into the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, Joey Logano winning his second title and the tragic passing of Coy Gibbs. Hear from Logano, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and more from Phoenix following the race.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

