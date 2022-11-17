Race Weekend Central
Fernando Alonso

Open-Wheel Open Mic: F1 Teammate Tension in Brazil

By Jack Swansey

Formula 1 held its penultimate contest of the season last Sunday (Nov.  12) at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, and Frontstretch open-wheel editors Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz are breaking out the microphones to break down the teammate drama and surprises from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The race saw a shock pole position for Haas F1’s Kevin Magnussen, a first-time race winner in Mercedes-AMG’s George Russell, and enough intra-team conflict at Alpine, Aston Martin and Red Bull to fill up several episodes of a certain Netflix documentary series.

Additionally, Jack and Alex tackle F1’s biggest questions heading into the offseason: are team orders ever appropriate? Will Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez ever forgive each other? How will Russell and Lewis Hamilton race each other in 2023?

