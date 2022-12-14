Podcast: Holiday Roundtable 2022

The holidays are here, and in the latest edition of the Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is joined by a roundtable consisting of Tom Bowles, Michael Massie, Michael Bachmann, Dalton Hopkins and Jared Haas to recap the 2022 NASCAR season.

Who were the biggest surprises? Biggest disappointments? Let’s discuss.

The group also reminisces on NASCAR decorations they have during the holiday season they’ve received over the years as well as give some bold predictions. How many first-time winners will we get in 2023? Who will go winless? Which surprise will not only make the Round of 8 but also reach the Championship 4?

Find out in this edition of the podcast.

Share this article